Ravi Shastri Woos Fans With Formula One Commentary Skills Ahead Of Belgian F1 Grand Prix – WATCH VIDEO

Former India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted Spa-Francorchamps circuit before the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ravi Shastri takes a selfie at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Like in cricket, Ravi Shastri is equally good in Formula One (F1) commentary too as the former India head coach displayed his skills in his unique style at the at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Enjoying a break from his cricketing duties, Shastri was spotted in a cream-coloured shirt at the track and wooed his fans with a small commentary video on social media in the build up to the F1 race.

“It’s going to be fast, it’s going to be furious and they are going to go like hell, let me assure you that,” Shastri, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, started. “Up to now, it’s a bulldozer on the track. Red Bull has been bulldozing, but watch out for this race.

“Max (Verstappen) has been brilliant, watch out for Charles (Leclerc), Oscar (Piastri). This place is going to be revved up for the next two hours. And if there is an upset today, it’s going to be revved up even more. All set, ready to go,” he signed off.

The former India all-rounder has been in Belgium for the entire race and even shared a video from the Ferrari pitstop. “All set for a resounding weekend in SPA Belgium. Super circuit and a fabulous setting,” Shastri captioned his post.

Meanwhile, defending champion Max Verstappen emphatically won the race for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season. He finished 22.3 seconds ahead of teammate Sergio Perez to give Red Bull and easy 1-2.

It moved Verstappen ominously closer to a third straight world title and his own F1 record of 15 wins from last year. Verstappen is 125 points ahead of Perez after just 12 races, and his next target is matching Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight wins with a victory at the Dutch GP when the lopsided season resumes on August 27.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished in third spot for a third podium of the season, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth for Mercedes ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. George Russell was sixth for Mercedes, with Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) completing the top 10.

Hamilton came in on the penultimate lap for a tire change and the move paid off as he took the bonus point for fastest lap from Verstappen — a very minor blip for the dominant Dutchman.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

