Shastri’s Comments on Kohli-Naveen During Ind vs Afg ODI WC 2023 Match Goes VIRAL

India vs vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Pure savage from Ravi Shastri to Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Delhi: The entire India versus Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday was build-up as the Virat Kohli-Naveen Ul Haq showdown. Well, it surely lived up to the blilling. But, while Kohli and Naveen seemed to have hugged it out, former India coach Ravi Shastri’s cheeky statement stole the show. In a very cheeky manner, Shastri said that whaterver it be, Naveen will have to hear chants of Kohli all his life and then he also said that at the end of the day, Naveen would have to walk back to the ‘Virat Kohli’ stand at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

“Naveen will have to listen chants of Virat Kohli for the rest of his cricket life, no matter where he plays. At the end of the day Naveen Ul Haq has to go into Virat Kohli’s Pavillion,” Shastri said during commentary.

