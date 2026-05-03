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R Ashwin opens up on Jos Buttler Mankaded controversy, says I am very...

R Ashwin opens up on Jos Buttler ‘Mankaded’ controversy, says ‘I am very…’

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence on Jos Buttler's controversial non-striker's end run-out in Indian Premier League (IPL). Read the full story to know more.

Ravichandran Ashwin opens up about Jos Buttler's controversial run-out

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for exciting matches and memorable moments that fans really enjoy. Every season has something special, like big runs, great bowling, and close games that go till the last ball. Along with the cricket, there are strong team rivalries, emotional moments, and sometimes even controversies. All these things make the IPL fun to watch and keep fans interested throughout the tournament.

However, there was a moment came in the IPL season, during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), where former Indian cricketer and one of the finest spinners of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about controversial decision of Jos Buttler.

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Speaking on JioStar’s ‘The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience’, JioStar expert and former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin recalled running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end: “A lot of people talk about character, say this is wrong, or that the player is wrong. After hearing all that, I felt like doing it even more, not to prove a point to people. There was a moment when I was Captain against Mumbai, and we needed two runs. I was at extra cover and told the bowler to run him out at the non-striker’s end. The batter ran, but the bowler refused because people say it’s wrong. If the ICC felt this was an honesty problem, they wouldn’t keep it in the rules. If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is it? People say Jos Buttler didn’t try to run, but that’s not my problem. People also say I did it to win. Of course, I did it to win. What is there to be ashamed of? After I ran him out, I called the team and said, ‘This will look different to them, they will lose, don’t worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.’ And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this.”

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Ravichandran Ashwin shares his experience as the captain of Punjab Kings, “When Punjab picked me in 2018, I knew I was moving on. My time had come to take on leadership. As an international cricketer, I had progressed; I was the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2016. As a person, you look for growth. Even around the 2014 season, during retention talks, a couple of teams had approached me about leading them, but I couldn’t take that opportunity then. Rajasthan and Punjab both had the intent of making me Captain. I went to Punjab. I spent two years there and honestly, gave it everything. But I have a slight feeling that I couldn’t make that team my own. At an auction, you get the chance to build your team. Viru pa picked me, but the team couldn’t quite be built around me. In the second year, things were a bit up and down, but we brought in players like Prabhsimran, Arshdeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran with the future in mind. I may not have achieved much as a Captain, but the learnings were immense.”

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