Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Apologies To Heath Streak On His Fake Death Rumors; Deletes His Tweet | Details

Ravichandran Ashwin Apologies To Heath Streak On His Fake Death Rumors; Deletes His Tweet | Details

The veteran has played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for his nation. Currently, he is undergoing treatment for cancer of the liver.

Heath Streak. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: India veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin apologized to former Zimbabwe player Heath Streak for his fake death rumours. The off-spinner deleted his tweet from his ‘X’ handle. Heath Streak dismissed reports of his death and informed that he is alive. The former Zimbabwe cricketer was indeed very upset and hurt that news surrounding his demise spread like wildfire and demanded the source put out an apology.

Trending Now

The veteran has played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for his nation. Currently, he is undergoing treatment for cancer of the liver. “It is a total rumour and a lie. I’m alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified, especially in our day and age of social media, I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news,” Streak, 49, told Mid-Day in his first official reaction to the news.

Reacting to his fake death news former Zimbabwe player said “People should be a bit more careful before spreading such rumours. I am better now and recovering from cancer. I am at home and obviously there’s still a bit of strain because of the treatment. But otherwise, I am fine. Suddenly I get to know that people have started talking about my death, as someone shared it on social media. But that was not all correct. I am recovering and feeling a lot better,” Streak told Sportstar.

Cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, and Anil Kumble posted their reaction to Heath Streak’s death and reacted on their respective social handle accounts on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

I saw Henry Olonga’s tweet and mourned it too. It came from a place of utter disbelief and sadness. Deleted that tweet but glad to know that you are doing fine. @HeathStreak3 Take care and apologies for the inaccurate tweet from my side. https://t.co/CMKxqVyhYt — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2023

The Indian off-spinner took on to his X handle and wrote “I saw Henry Olonga’s tweet and mourned it too. It came from a place of utter disbelief and sadness. Deleted that tweet but glad to know that you are doing fine. @HeathStreak3 Take care and apologies for the inaccurate tweet from my side.”

Streak made his International debut in the year 1993. He made his debut in both Tests and ODIs in the same year. He played his last International match against the Indian side in Harare in 2005. In his final innings in Zimbabwe jersey, Heath contributed 14 runs and eight runs in the first and second innings of the match respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES