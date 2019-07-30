Eyeing a comeback to Team India in the limited-overs format, Ravichandran Ashwin is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2019. One of India’s most important cogs in the longer format of the game – Ashwin is more than a handy bowler when it comes to the shorter versions of the game. He is currently leading franchise – Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL.

During match 14 of TNPL between Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai, Ashwin presented a bowling masterclass to take out the big guns of Kaalai batting line-up. In the 11th over of Karaikudi innings, Ashwin bowled a slowish off-break that didn’t really spin much and induced a false shot from Karthik. The delivery sneaked past the bat of Karthik and disturbed his furniture.

Later, the 32-year old offie shared video of that dismissal on his official Instagram with a caption reading: “Dismissing @dk00019, a batsman I have admired all my life and two legends of Tamil Nadu cricket calling it from the comm box. @s_badrinath @hemangbadani76”.

As far as the match is concerned, Ashwin-led Dragons registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Karaikudi Kaalai. Kaalai won the toss and opted to bat first, managing 158/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Srikkanth Anirudha top-scored for them as he played a sensational knock of 98 off 59 balls that included 7 boundaries and 7 maximums. However, Dragons openers – Hari Nishanth and N Jagadeesan made the mockery of the target as they chased down the total in 17 overs.