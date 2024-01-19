Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Compares Rinku Singh With CSK Skipper, Says Calls Him Left-Handed MS Dhoni

In the recent outing against Afghanistan, Rinku Singh smashed 69* runs in just 39 runs.

New Delhi: India veteran spinner has compared Rinku Singh with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni after his heroics in the recently concluded 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. Rinku smashed 69* runs when India lost four wickets in quick succession. It was Rohit Sharma and Rinku’s partnership that helped India to score 212 runs.

In the last over Rinku ended India’s innings by smashing three consecutive sixes and Bolwer conceded 36 runs from that over. After his destructive batting, Ashwin compared him with former India captain MS Dhoni.

“Rinku Singh is somebody I’d call a left-handed MS Dhoni. I can’t compare him to MS just yet because MS is too big. But, I am talking about the composure that he brings. He has been consistently scoring buckets of runs and broke his way into the Indian team” said Ashwin.

Ashwin was the part of Indian squad in the recently concluded ODI World Cup and the veteran spinner will also feature in the Test series against England which is scheduled to start from January 25.

Team India will assemble in Hyderabad for the Test series. However Virat Kohli and Ravichandran will miss India’s practice session as both are invited for the Pran Pratisha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which is scheduled on January 22.

