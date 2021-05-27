Australia’s former chinaman spinner Brad Hogg believes India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could break legendary Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 Test wickets. Ashwin is currently 34 years old and Hogg feels that the off-spinner could play till he is 42. Also Read - Wasim Akram Picks Four Favourite Teams For T20 World Cup

Ashwin has scalped 409 wickets in 78 Test matches at an impressive average of 24.69. The off-spinner has been instrumental in the success of the Indian team in the last decade and has been a top spinner in the world. Ashwin has a plethora of variations under his belt and he knows how to get the best out of himself.

Hogg believes Ashwin is currently the best off-spinner in the world right now as he has delivered in all the conditions.

“Ashwin is 34 now. I think he will probably play till 42 in Tests. I think his batting might drop off but he’ll be more lethal with the ball by the time passing by. I can see him pushing 600+ Test wickets at least. He might even break Muttiah Muralitharan’s record (of 800 Test wickets) as well. The reason why I think he’s so good because he is adaptable and his hunger of continuing to grow up as a cricketer,” Hogg told timesnownews.com.

“He also played county cricket to get used to England conditions and that’s how he has become so successful especially in recent years. He’s definitely the best off-spinner in the world right now but we can’t call him the greatest off-spinner of all time due to the change of rules and conditions,” he added.

Hogg added that Ashwin always gives his best and there is no room of complacency in his game. The former Australian spinner stated that his respect for Ashwin increased after the Australia tour as the right-hander helped India in saving the Sydney Test match despite battling back issues.

“Ashwin doesn’t like to be beaten whenever he’s in a contest. He is someone you want to play against because you know that you’re going to be tested and you can test him as well. I think he’s a very good chess player out of the cricket field. I have respect for Ashwin especially after he showed the courage of playing in tough conditions in Australia in the last tour. It’s a privilege to play against him and he’s been brilliant,” concluded Hogg.