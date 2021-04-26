Delhi Capitals veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to pull out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2021. Ashwin wants to be with his family during the ongoing testing times. The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard and the spinner has taken the decision to be with his family. Ashwin has become the first player to pull out because of the same reason whereas earlier Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye have returned back to their home due to bubble fatigue and personal reasons respectively. Also Read - Coronavirus in India April 26, 2021 LIVE Updates: US to Send 'Urgently Required' Raw Material For Covishield

The off-spinner took the call after Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the thrilling super over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After SRH vs DC: Chennai Super Kings Reclaim Top Spot, Delhi Second; Shikhar Dhawan Extends Lead in Orange Cap Race

Ashwin, in his tweet, also said that he “expects to return if things go in the right direction”. The protocols for any player joining the bio bubble after leaving it once will require them to have a period of quarantine in the hotel before entering the bubble again. Also Read - Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa Announce 7-Day Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases? All Eyes on Today's Cabinet Meeting

Ashwin tweet read as “I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏”.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Ashwin played five matches for Delhi Capitals in which he could only take a solitary wicket at an average of 147 and conceded his runs at an economy rate of 7.73. The off-spinner had bowled a good spell against Rajasthan Royals as he conceded only 14 runs in his three overs but Rishabh Pant’s captaincy had come under the scanner as he didn’t complete Ashwin’s quota of overs and Delhi lost that game after Chris Morris cameo of 18-ball 36.

Delhi has thus far played five matches out of which they have won four and have lost one. The previous season runners-up are at the second position in the points table, which is currently led by Chennai Super Kings.