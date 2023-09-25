Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Marnus Labuschagne Dismissal In 2nd ODI vs Australia: WATCH VIDEO

Ashwin scalped Labuschagne in the 13th over while Australia were playing on 89/3 and Labuschagne was playing on 27 runs.

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about how he spun the web around Marnus Labuschagne in the recently concluded 2nd ODI against Australia at Irdore’s Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

In a video shared by BCCI, Ashwin revealed how he picked up Labuschagne, the all-rounder revealed that he kept the length perfectly in terms of trying to keep it away from the bat and also changed pace.

“They had nothing to lose after the rain break, they had to come, they had to go hard. They switched up, I think they had to get a boundary every over. Chasing 400 over 50 overs is a completely different get to a fish chasing it within that 33 overs. From my side I wanted to keep the length perfectly in terms of trying to keep it away from the bat and also change pace.

“I think Manas tried to play a reverse sweep before that. So I was expecting him to try and reverse and then probably try to slog sweep and all that so I wanted to keep my pace up and down just in case he gave the stumps away” said Ashwin.

“I felt that they were not picking it off the hand that very well so maybe that angle that I’m creating and the change of grip I’m using my third finger to bowl the carrom ball and the off break so maybe hopefully it’ll hold me in good stead” Ashwin added.

“I worked a little bit with Saira at the NCAA working on different angles and slightly different grips. Fide said there is a difference in that. I asked him to watch from front and back. We worked on it for 3-4 days. For how much of a cricket I’ve played over the years” Ashwin also added.

“I should have done this a long time ago, but I’m doing it now at least I’m glad. At the end of the day when the batsman is received it’s a great ball, that’s all you’re hoping for as a bowler. But what I was pleased was with the amount of uncertainty I was able to create with respect to both edges of the blade today.

It was something that I’ve been working on and wanting to do it because when I go into this sort of a carrom ball and slider mode, it’s pretty, the angles are pretty similar, the lines and the release points are very similar. So I wanted to bring both edges into play and which I was able to do. This has been in the offing for a while and I’m glad I was able to achieve this” concluded Ashwin.

