India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen bowling with his left hand during the team’s practice session in Indore ahead of the historic Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Indian team stayed back in Indore after winning the first Test by an innings and 130 runs and training to get used to playing under lights and using the pink ball.

Ashwin, in all probability, tried to emulate former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya in a playful manner. In the video that has surfaced on the social space, Ashwin switches to bowling left-handed.

Here is the video:

In the first Test, Ashwin picked up five wickets while the Indian pace-bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma shared 14 wickets amongst themselves.

“Obviously, it’s a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven’t even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don’t understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that,” Ashwin had said on Thursday after the first day’s play against Bangladesh.

Rahane said that with pink SG expected to swing more than the traditional ‘SG Test’, the batsmen “need to play late and close to their body”.

Meanwhile, the architect of India’s first-ever Day/Night Test, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said five-day cricket “needed rejuvenation” to revive interest in the game’s traditional format.

The second Test commences from November 22. The day’s play would start at 1 pm and stretch till 8 pm in the evening. It will be India’s first day/night and pink-ball Test.