Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Franchise Leagues’ Positive Impact On UAE Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Franchise Leagues’ Positive Impact On UAE Cricket

UAE were 44/2 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Vriitya Aravind's 21-ball 25.

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Franchise Leagues' Positive Impact On UAE Cricket

New Delhi: India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lavished huge praise on the United Arab Emirates cricket team after they beat New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday.

Trending Now

After restricting the Black Caps to 142/8 with Aayan Afzal Khan claiming 3-20 and Muhammad Jawadullah taking 2-16, the hosts rode on a superb knock by their skipper to 144/5 in 15.4 overs to win by two wickets with 26 balls to spare.

Ashwin reckoned that franchise cricket made a positive impact on UAE to beat a team like New Zealand.

UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it’s also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing. There is hope for the next generation cricketer coming from countries that aren’t mainstream test nations and that’s good news for the game. When @rashidkhan_19… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 20, 2023

“UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it’s also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing. There is hope for the next generation cricketer coming from countries that aren’t mainstream test nations and that’s good news for the game. When @rashidkhan_19 broke into the IPL, Afghans weren’t a feared cricketing nation at world cups but now no one can refuse that fact. The future may well see other nations having representations at the IPL and turning the fortunes of the game in their respective countries. 🤞🤞 Well done UAE👏👏 #UAEvsNZ ” tweeted Ashwin.

With less than two months to go for the 2023 ODI World Cup, hosts India are still trying to figure out their best possible 15 men for the mega event and there are discussions around seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in the squad as well.

The 36-year-old, who has not played a 50-over game in 18 months, was not part of India’s ODI squad for the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies. However, he could still be considered for the ODI world given his versatility.

A great thinker of the game, Ashwin could ball at any stages of an ODI match, is a more than handy batter lower down the order and has years of experience behind.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES