Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Has a Special Request For Twitter CEO Elon Musk – Check DEETS

Ravichandran Ashwin Has a Special Request For Twitter CEO Elon Musk – Check DEETS

Ashwin, who was the man of the series in the recently concluded BGT along with Ravindra Jadeja, has asked Musk how to keep the account secure before March 19.

Ashwin to Musk

Ahmedabad: Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably the best spinner of the generation. Days after the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Ashwin has a special request for Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Ashwin, who was the man of the series in the recently concluded BGT along with Ravindra Jadeja, has asked Musk how to keep the account secure before March 19. “Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls,” he tweeted.

Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2023

You may like to read

Off-spinner Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 25 wickets in four matches, including a six-fer in Ahmedabad. Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who made his comeback into competitive cricket, took 22 wickets. The duo have constantly run through visiting teams on Indian pitches for well over a decade now.

Asked about the conversation he has with Jadeja while bowling in tandem, Ashwin revealed, “The conversations have been a lot more in the last 2-3 years because I know how to communicate and what are his likes, his dislikes and even knowing what will help him.”

Meanwhile, India will play Australia in the WTC final at Kensington Oval starting June 7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.