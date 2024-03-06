Home

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Has All Ability To Surpass His Record Of 619 Test Wickets’, Reckons Anil Kumble

India leads 3-1 in the five-match series and will face England for the fifth and final match of the series at Dharamshala starting on Thursday.

New Delhi: Former India spinner Anil Kumble lavished praise on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of his 100th Test match. The 37-year-old recently picked up his 500th Test wicket in the ongoing Test series against England.

Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he picked up 619 Test wickets in his career. Ashwin is the second in the tally of most Test wickets as he has 507 scalps in his name.

Kumble reckons that Ashwin has all the ability to break his record of most Test wickets.

“It’s nice that someone else has been able to get to that. Ash is still going strong, obviously he has all the ability to surpass (Kumble’s Indian record of 619 Test wickets). His ability to do exceptionally well as a match-winner, the consistency he has shown all these years, that’s a great hallmark. It’s not easy to do that. Especially in India, once you have raised the bar, to keep performing at that level isn’t easy” said Kumble on HT.

In the third Test of the ongoing series in Rajkot, Ashwin became only the ninth and second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to clinch 500 Test wickets joining the elite club of bowlers such as Muthiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Kumble, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and Nathan Lyon

In addition, he broke the 350-wicket barrier in home Tests and surpassed Kumble to become India’s top wicket-taker. Ashwin has claimed 507 wickets in 99 Test matches, 156 wickets in 116 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Amidst his remarkable achievements, Ashwin etched his name in history as the first Indian cricketer to amass 100 wickets and 1000-plus runs against England in Test cricket, becoming the fourth player to achieve this feat after Gary Sobers, Monty Noble and George Giffen.

