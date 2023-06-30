Top Recommended Stories

Jasprit Bumrah has started rehabilitation following his surgery for a back stress fracture at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Updated: June 30, 2023 4:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly bowling seven overs per day at the NCA. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: With the ODI World Cup 2023 fast approaching Jasprit Bumrah’s return to international cricket has been the most talking point in Indian cricket. The premier pacer of the country has been on the sidelines since last September and had missed T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023 among several big events.

Bumrah has been in the currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his surgery for a back stress fracture and has started bowling seven overs a day according to reports. It was also reported that Bumrah is eyeing a comeback for the Ireland T20Is in August.

While discussing the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned the return of Bumrah is the largest positive update for the Indian team. While talking about the India vs Pakistan high-octane clash scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, Ashwin’s said the Bumrah spoiler (returned to Indian side) will surely come as music to every Indian cricket fan’s ears.

“The last few games between India and Pakistan in the ICC events have been extraordinary to say the least. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “It’s going to be a very equally-balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack. For India, obviously, we are expecting Bumrah, maybe even Prasidh… all these guys to be fit. I don’t know what the combination is going to look like but all in all, a great contest on hand.”


Bumrah missed all three India’s T20Is against Pakistan last year (two at the Asia Cup and one at T20 World Cup) but migt play thrice against the arch-rivals this year. India have three confirmed matches in 2023 against Pakistan (two in Asia Cup and one in ODI World Cup).

Despite the fact that there are still three and a half months until the mega extravaganza, the India-Pakistan craze has already begun as hotels in Ahmedabad have been sold out already with the prices going up approximately ten times higher than the actual price. Ashwin too is equally excited.

“The game I want to talk about is the one against Pakistan at Ahmedabad on October 15. Of course, it’s going to be a sell-out. 130000 will be the capacity audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even in the 2011 World Cup, Ahmedabad had happy memories at Ahmedabad.

“The same venue was called the Motera Stadium back then where he played our quarter-final against Australia and beat them. We qualified for the semifinal against Pakistan and went on to win that World Cup,” added Ashwin. “But from the Narendra Modi Stadium, we have some learning lessons from this year’s IPL and some ODIs at this venue.

“From IPL, we know that this is Shubman Gill’s home venue and he loves batting there. So he is really going to relish the game. During the IPL, the ball swung especially during the second innings of the game. Both Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya have enjoyed bowling here. Even Prasidh enjoyed bowling here during an ODI against West Indies.

“We defended 240-odd I think and ended up winning that game. So there has been a bit of lift and carry during the night. We are playing against Pakistan so I don’t know how to weigh in the toss factor here. In other venues, we can choose to bowl first due to the dew but Ahmedabad is more of a catch-22 situation,” he concluded.

