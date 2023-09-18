Top Recommended Stories

  • Ravichandran Ashwin in India’s ODI WC 2023 Squad? Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Statement Sparks Speculation

Will Ashwin sneak into the ODI WC side in the 11th hour?

Updated: September 18, 2023 7:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin in India's ODI WC squad? (Pic: X)

Colombo: With Axar Patel having picked up an injury, will veteran Ravichandran Ashwin be looked at as an option in India’s ODI World Cup squad? The veteran allrounder has not been picked in the initial squad, but the squad could be changed at the 11th hour with the deadline being September 28. With Ravindra Jadeja certain to take a spot in the side, who will be the other spinning all-rounder with Axar Patel unlikely to feature in the Australia series?

After leading India to the Asia Cup crown, captain Rohit Sharma said that it is not yet over for Ashwin and he is still in line.

“As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us,” said Rohit after the emphatic win.

“He (Washington) was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop,” he added.

Ashwin has not been playing ODIs recently. The last time he played an ODI for India was way back in January 2022 against South Africa. But remember, Ashwin was a part of the 2011 WC squad which lifted the crown. It would now be interesting to see if Ashwin is picked in the squad or not with India playing it’s opener in spin-friendly Chennai on October 8. We will get to know all about it soon.


