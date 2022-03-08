New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin made his name into the history books by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He broke Kapil Dev’s record of 434 wickets by taking 6 wickets in India’s 1st Test match against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Mohali. Former India international and 2011 World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir gives his honest opinion on Ravi Ashwin and also on India’s one of finest spinners, Harbhajan Singh.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin: Shane Warne Brought Spin As An Attacking Commodity to This Cricketing World

Gambhir who has played with both the spinners, says that as a batter he would hate to face Ashwin as he was more difficult to play and on the other side Harbhajan was more beautiful to watch as he had the bounce and the doosra that could dip the ball.

"As a batter, I would hate to face Ravichandran Ashwin, but I would love to watch Harbhajan Singh. This means, that as a left-hander, I would always feel that Ashwin could dismiss me, but as an analyst, then Harabhajan…he had that bounce, that doosra and could dip the ball. And Ashwin, for a left-hander or any other batter, he is much more difficult to face because he is far more accurate and difficult because of his speed variations. Harbhajan Singh was more beautiful to watch," told to Star Sports after India's victory in the 1st Test.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner currently has 436 wickets to his name in 85 matches. Anil Kumble lead the standing with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Harbhajan has 417 wickets in 103 Test matches. Ashwin holds 9th position in the all-time Test list.