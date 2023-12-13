Ravichandran Ashwin Is Probably Been One Of My Biggest Coaches, Says Nathan Lyon Ahead of Pakistan Test

Home

Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test match where David Warner will open the batting along with Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon will feature in place of Todd Murphy.

New Delhi: Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon lavished praise on India’s all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan which will start from December 13 and will be played at the Optus Stadium.

Lyon who is making a comeback in the Australia cricket team after a long injury break reckoned that Ashwin is probably one of his biggest cricket coaches in a way.

Speaking to cricket.com.au on, the 36-year-old revealed that he has watched Ashwin since the start of his career and learnt a lot from him over the years:

“You look at Ashwin, he’s a world-class bowler and somebody I’ve watched closely from the start of his career. We’ve gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he’s gone about it. There’s an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it, he’s probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way.”

Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test match where David Warner will open the batting along with Usman Khawaja.

On the other hand, Shan Masood will lead Pakistan cricket team as Babar Azam announed his retirement from captaincy after the team failed to perform in the World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team is in Australia without a doctor because of visa and passport issues.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team. “The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes, he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

Here is Australia’s Playing XI against Pakistan: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.