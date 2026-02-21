Home

Ravichandran Ashwin’s jaw-dropping take on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Tilak Varma’s T20 batting approach, says…

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India remained unbeaten and topped the A Group stage. This great performance helps them in the Super 8. The Indian team is all set to face last year’s runners-up, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin praises Suryakumar Yadav and points out Team India’s weakness

Ahead of the match against South Africa in the Super 8, former Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin praised Suryakumar Yadav’s consistency, but also pointed out their weak performance against the Netherlands.

While speaking about the match on his Youtube show “Aish Ki Baat” Ashwin said captain Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings and other players, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh accelerated the run rate for the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin also stated that Team India is not in their best form and also given the strength of the team for the upcoming matches.

“Surya played a brilliant innings. If the run rate needed to be increased, Dubey, Hardik, and Rinku were there. They know how to accelerate the run rate. However, India were not strong with the bat against the Netherlands. However, they are such a strong team that even on an ordinary day, they are difficult to beat. They were performing averagely and were not in their best form. Varun Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly. The Dutch batsmen could not understand him. Jasprit Bumrah found swing in the powerplay and also bowled yorkers.”

Ashwin on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Tilak Varma T20 approach

Ravichandran Ashwin also shared his thoughts on star player Tilak Varma’s approach while playing in T20 format. He said that success in T20 isn’t just about playing hard, it’s about timing and hitting the ball in the right spot. You can play like Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Tilak, who knows how to find gaps with perfect timing.

