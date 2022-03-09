New Delhi: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received a bouquet and a small hand-written from former India captain Kapil Dev for surpassing his tally of 434 Test wickets and went on to credit him along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh for his success, adding that it is because of them that he is sitting where he is at the moment.Also Read - ICC Latest Test Player Ranking: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Top Spot After Historic Show At Mohali; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Move Up

"Very sweet of Kapil (Dev) paaji. He has actually sent a bouquet home. He has also sent a small hand-written note congratulating me for crossing him. Sometimes people do forget that people like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh; those who have done incredible things in the past are one the reasons why I am sitting here today," said Ashwin in a video posted by the BCCI on Wednesday.

The India spinner went back in time to recall the moment when he watched Kapil Dev go past Richard Hadlee as a child to become the highest wicket-taker in the world.

“If I call this a dream, I would be lying. For me, getting this number of wickets was never even a part of my bucket list. I had put up a post on Instagram yesterday. Way back in 1994, I clearly remember I was sitting with my dad. My dad used to have a cane chair where I would sit and watch the game. We were watching and he was so keen,” said Ashwin.

“There were neighbours around and the neighbours had gathered to watch the game and I had no idea what they were looking forward to. I then realised that my father was cheering Kapil Dev on to go past Sir Richard Hadlee. I asked him the significance of it and he told me that Kapil Dev would go on to be the world’s highest wicket-taker,” he added.

“I was so chuffed about it and you read a lot about it in the papers. For me at that point of time, an Indian achieving that sort of milestone was incredible. We have to be deeply indebted to such people. At the same time, we have to be very humble in what we are doing. I am extremely pleased and only full of gratitude for all those people before me,” the 35-year-0ld further added.

Talking about the current Indian team, Ashwin said, “It’s been a wonderful team. As I look at it now with a little more maturity and a little bit of a twinkle in my eye, I can see the kind of people I brushed shoulders with in this team. Maybe 5-10 years down the line, people will talk about this being one of the good teams that India has produced.”

“And I’m so delighted for all my fellow cricketers who went on to do some great things. At this point of time, where I stand in my career and the kind of cricket I’m playing, I am just looking to get better every single day with utmost joy and happiness on my face, and I am enjoying this phase. Some of my teammates are enabling me to enjoy these moments better,” feels Ashwin.