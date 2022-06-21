Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for India, Ravichandran Ashwin has missed the flight to the UK after testing positive for Covid. It is not clear he will be available for selection for the Test starting July 1 or not as of now. What is certain is that he will miss the practice game against Leicestershire.Also Read - WATCH | Virat Kohli & Co Flaunt Football Skills Ahead of Tour Match vs Leicestershire; Video Goes VIRAL

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure," a BCCI source told PTI. "But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1. However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire."

The senior spinner is currently in quarantine and will be permitted to join the squad only after meeting all the protocols.

The Indian Test team, which had a couple of training sessions after it arrived in London last week, has now shifted base to Leicestershire ahead of a tour match against the county side from June 24-27 at Grace Road in Leicester.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will get underway from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 before the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, slated to begin on September 10 last year, was postponed abruptly due to a fear of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visiting party.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

(With agency inputs)