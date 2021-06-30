New Delhi: In what would come as a major boost for the Indian cricketers, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended names of cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The BCCI has also put forth names of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the Arjuna Award category. Also Read - More Professional, Separate Plan For Women's Cricket Needed: Saba Karim

“We had a detailed discussion and it was decided to send in the names of Ashwin and women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali’s name for the Khel Ratna. We are recommending Dhawan again for the Arjuna while we will also suggest the names of Rahul and Bumrah,” a source told ANI. Also Read - INDW vs ENGW: With Fresh Approach, Mithali Raj-Led India Women Aim to Level Series Versus England

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, was also nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Also Read - Mithali Raj Returns to Top-Five in ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, Smriti Mandhana Slips to 9th Spot

“All India Football Federation to recommend footballer Sunil Chhetri for Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Relevant documents for his nomination are yet to be submitted,” an official told ANI.

(More to follow)