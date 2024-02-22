‘Ravichandran Ashwin Not Always Getting Enough Credit’, Reckons Ab de Villiers

Home

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently featuring in the five Test match series against England.

New Delhi: India veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently picked up his 500th Test wicket while playing the recently concluded 3rd Test match against England which was played in Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot. The off-spinner became only the second Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.

Former South Africa captain Ab de Villers reckoned that the Indian veteran spinner does not get enough credit for his role and contribution in the Indian Cricket Team.

De Villiers heaped praise on the 37-year-old and said, “What a fantastic achievement! Congratulations Ash, you are one of the toughest bowlers I have ever played against – an incredible asset for the Indian cricket team with both bat and ball.

“He’s been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!” De Villiers advised England’s batters to stay positive and use their feet a lot more against Ashwin in the remaining two Tests of the five-match series.

India lead the series 2-1 after their massive 434-run win in the third Test in Rajkot.

“The one thing that stands out is he’s (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he’s got natural variation and bounce. He’s got subtle changes with his wrist – undercut more and get over the top a little bit more,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin – bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience.

“Putting pressure on him is the best way to counter him. Make him guess the lengths he needs to bowl.

Of all the aspects of Ashwin’s career, his record at home stands out the most, with 347 wickets at an average of 21.22 in 58 Tests. He will become just the fifth bowler, following Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Muttiah Muralidaran, to reach 350 home wickets with three more wickets.

Ashwin will now be seen in action in the fourth Test match which will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

