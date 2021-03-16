New Delhi: It’s been nearly four years since Ravichandran Ashwin last played a white-ball match for India. With the offspinner putting in a man-of-the-series performance in the recently concluded India-England four-match Test series, questions were raised why he hasn’t been considered for a spot for either in ODIs or T20Is. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch India vs England Online And on TV

India captain Virat Kohli was asked the reason behind that but he said there has no room for the match-winner in the T20I setup considering the performance the current players are putting in. So naturally, the question was then put up to Ashwin himself who termed the query as 'laughable'.

"A lot of times people tell these lines on leadership forums that 'you need to compete with yourself. But I have definitely found the balance and learned in life about how I must be competing with myself and be at complete peace when I am doing that," Ashwin was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Because when some of these questions are asked about my ODI return, T20I return, white-ball dreams, and all these things, I find those questions are really laughable because I am totally at peace and extremely happy with the life I am leading right now,” he added.

Not that Ashwin has a poor record in limited-overs or he has completely given up playing the shorter formats. In fact, in T20Is, he averages 22.94 and has a decent economy of 6.97. Not a poor record by any standards.

Ashwin, 34, though won’t be averse to donning the blue jersey again should the chance be presented to him in the future. “That given an opportunity anywhere, I would make a game-breaking performance which I am almost certain about because of the space I find myself in. What questions people have to ask, what opinions people have, I am not worried about at all. As of now, every single game I play out there in the park, I want to leave a smile on my face and everybody else’s,” Ashwin said.