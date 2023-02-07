Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On Asia Cup Controversy, Suggests New Venue For Tournament

Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On Asia Cup Controversy, Suggests New Venue For Tournament

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on Asia Cup 2023 and Pakistan's threat on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Not Dubai, Ashwin Suggests This Place For Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi: The Asia Cup controversy that began with BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s jolt statement back in October, continues after the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Bahrain. The committee is yet to decide on the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup. As Per PTI, the game will not be played in Pakistan. The PCB chairman Najam Sethi also stated that they will not come to India for ODI World Cup. As the fight continues, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on Asia Cup 2023 and Pakistan’s threat on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Ashwin feels that while UAE has emerged as the alternate venue for the tournament, Asia Cup should be staged in Sri Lanka keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

You may like to read

“The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka,” Ashwin said while talking about the topic on his YouTube channel.

“But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place,” he said.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently practicing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will start on February 09, the first match will be played in Nagpur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.