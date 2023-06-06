Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja – Who Will Make Playing XI For WTC Final or Will Both Find a Spot?

Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja – Who Will Make Playing XI For WTC Final or Will Both Find a Spot?

WTC Final: We reckon Ashwin will edge the other two to the playing XI in case only one spinner is opted for, or else if two spinners play - it will be Ashwin and Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

London: Ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final in Kennington Oval, there is a lot of talk around the bowling combination India may opt for. While the speculations grow over who would be the spinner or spinners in the playing XI, the three contenders are – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. So, who will finally make it? We reckon Ashwin will edge the other two to the playing XI in case only one spinner is opted for, or else if two spinners play – it will be Ashwin and Jadeja.

Why Ashwin over Jadeja?

You may like to read

Not just because of the experience of Ashwin, but even otherwise with Australia likely to have five left-handers in their playing XI. Ashwin will get the ball to spin away from the left-handers and that would make them uncomfortable. Jadeja and Axar will not be able to do that and this is going to be a major factor when picking the final XI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES