New Delhi: Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship on Wednesday during the summit clash against New Zealand. Ashwin surpassed Australia's premium pacer Pat Cummins' tally of 70 wickets in the mega ICC event.

Ashwin started the match with three wickets behind Cummins and two behind England's Stuart Broad (69). The off-spinner claimed two wickets in the first innings, while he got the better of New Zealand openers in the second innings to get on the top of the table.

With Devon Conway's scalp, Ashwin ensured that he will finish the inaugural WTC as the leading wicket-taker as the bowlers close to him who is also playing in the summit clash is Tim Southee and he finished the tournament with 56 wickets.

Ashwin had a dream in the inaugural WTC as he claimed four-five wicket hauls during the tournament which was also the second most alongside Nathan Lyon. The top on that tally is Kyle Jamieson with 5 five-fors.

The 34-year-old picked two crucial wickets on the final session of the WTC Final as he got Tom Latham stumped, while Devon Conway was plumbed in front of the wicket.

It’s Ashwin again 👊 He traps Devon Conway in front of the stumps, who departs for 19. 🇳🇿 are 44/2, needing 95 more runs to win. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/sj0UdDLIrT pic.twitter.com/mQk2JUExsX — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021



Meanwhile on the Reserve Day, Rishabh Pant lived by the sword and died by it while his India seniors found it difficult to survive against a probing New Zealand attack, which left its batsmen with a gettable 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final.

By tea on the sixth and final day, India had another batting disaster with only 170 runs in their second innings leaving New Zealand with a target that they are expected to chase.