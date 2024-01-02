Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Together in India’s Playing XI: Srikanth Wants THIS Player to be Dropped For Cape Town Test

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Together in India’s Playing XI: Srikanth Wants THIS Player to be Dropped For Cape Town Test

SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Srikkanth thinks otherwise, he wants both Ashwin and Jadeja to play and Shardul Thakur to be dropped.

India's Playing XI for 2nd Test (Photo credit-IANS)

Cape Town: All the speculation is over the playing XI India will field for the New Year Test versus South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. With the series on the line, there are a lot of suggestions coming in from all quarters. Amid all of this, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has made his suggestion. While all the talk is around Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback, the obvious choice for him getting into the side would be in Ashwin’s place. But Srikkanth thinks otherwise, he wants both Ashwin and Jadeja to play and Shardul Thakur to be dropped.

Trending Now

“I will still play Ashwin. I believe Ashwin is better than Shardul Thakur. I will play Ashwin in place of Shardul. Even if he doesn’t pick up five-wicket hauls, he will pick up a couple (of wickets). Probably, he will combine well with Jadeja and bowl tight lines. These two can work together and pick up 4-5 wickets, you never know. That should be enough, he would have done his job,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube Channel.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.