Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica

Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica

After the day's play, Ashwin reacted on his feat and claimed that in international cricket one has to adapt to survive.

Dominica: Ravichandran Ashwin was the star for India on the first day of the first Test on Wednesday at Dominica. Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets or more. The veteran spinner returned with figures of 60 for five in 24.3 overs to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 150. After the day’s play, Ashwin reacted on his feat and claimed that in international cricket one has to adapt to survive.

Trending Now

“Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions. With so many leagues around, we can get carried away with a few performances in these leagues but international cricket is different,” Ashwin after his 33rd five-wicket haul.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES