India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday was baffled after former India opener Wasim Jaffer did not include himself in his all-time Mumbai XI. He named former India opener Sunil Gavaskar as the captain of his side which included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma.

He also picked Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan in his coveted all-time XI.

Jaffer, who has represented Mumbai in domestic cricket for over 25 years did not include himself despite having had a brilliant career. In 260 first-class games, he amassed 19,410 runs at a staggering average of 50.67. He has slammed 57 centuries and 91 fifties with 314 being his highest score.

He was not as successful for the national side as he was for Mumbai and Vidarbha, in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, he scored 1944 runs including five tons and 11 fifties.

“Are you serious?? Where is your name Wasim bhai??”, read Ashwin’s response.

Are you serious?? Where is your name Wasim bhai?? 🧐 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2020

Some others also agreed with Ashwin that Jaffer was being modest not to have picked himself and Amol Mazumdar among others.

Contribution for Mumbai or India ? Whats the parameter? Mankad ,Kambli, Mazumdar, Raju Kulkarni, and someone by the name of Jaffer not discussed in the selection committee meeting ? — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) April 11, 2020

Where is wasim Jaffer ??? — Basit Ali (@BasitAOfficial) April 11, 2020

Jaffer led Mumbai to its 38th and 39th Ranji title, as well as overseeing West Zone’s 16th Duleep Trophy success in early 2010. Last year, he became the first player in Indian cricket to feature in 150 Ranji matches.