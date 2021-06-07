Following Ollie Robinson’s suspension, the cricket world has started reacted already – with some string comments pouring in from all quarters. Robinson, who made his debut during England’s first Test against New Zealand, was suspended by the England Cricket Board (ECB) following racist and sexist tweets he had made a long time back. The old tweets resurfaced after he was awarded his maiden cap. Also Read - WTC Final: Parthiv Patel Feels Virat Kohli-Led India Should Play Ravichandran Ashwin Instead of Ravindra Jadeja as Only Spinner if it is a Green Top Pitch

Ashwin, who has an opinion on various subjects, spoke his mind out. While feeling sorry for the debutant who had to be suspended after a good first game, he felt vary of what social media holds at stake. Also Read - Kane Williamson on WTC Final: Walking Out With Virat Kohli For Toss Would be 'Quite Cool'

Ashwin tweeted: “I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen”. Also Read - Virat Kohli Holds Key, Has to Score Runs in WTC Final: Ajit Agarkar

I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2021

Robinson picked up seven wickets in the game and scored 42 in the first essay as the game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, there is speculation over whether Ashwin would be picked for the World Test Championship final playing XI for India or not. If Virat Kohli-led India plays two spinners, Ashwin will certainly feature.

The WTC final is set to take place on June 18 in Southampton. Currently, the Indian team is quarantining in Southampton and would resume training soon.