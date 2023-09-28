Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Axar Patel In India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Jos Buttler's England in their first ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up game at Guwahati, on September 30

Ravi Ashwin (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced injured Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 which is set to be held in India entirely for the first time. The mega tournament will kick off on October 5 with the opening clash between defending champions England and New Zealand.

Axar Patel has not recovered from his left quadriceps strain yet. He suffered this injury during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh on September 15. Ashwin is already with the Men in Blue in Guwahati, where they will play their first warm-up game against England on September 30th.

Ashwin made his comeback in the 50-over format with the ODI series against Australia. He picked up four wickets in two matches and was rested for the third ODI. The veteran spinner brings in variation and offers experience and depth to the batting line-up. He is undoubtedly a great asset to the team.

Ahead of the third ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Ashwin and said “He has got the class and the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It is just that he has not played ODIs in the last year or so, but you cannot take away the class and the experience… and in the last couple of games we saw how well he bowled.”

India Squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

