New Delhi: Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a comeback into Team India's limited-overs set-up as he has been picked amongst the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin's inclusion came as a surprise for many as he has been out of the limited-overs squad for the past four years.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir shares his thoughts on Ashwin's return and said that the veteran spinner shouldn't have been out of the white-ball cricket anyways.

"Very happy for Ashwin. Probably, he shouldn't have been out of the white-ball cricket anyways, and now he's back. You will have to give it to the selectors and they've bought him back," Gambhir said on the Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

Gambhir further emphasized on how Ashwin addition provides a new dimension to the team as he has the ability to bowl anywhere during the innings.

“It just gives you a completely new dimension. He is someone, who can bowl with the new ball, he is someone who can bowl in the middle overs, he is someone who can bowl in the death as well – depending on the condition if he gets the game. For me, he is a quality cricketer, who should’ve played much more whit-ball cricket, as compared to what he has played,” Gambhir added.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The Men in Blue have maintained an unbeaten streak over Pakistan in the World Cup matches.

However, Gambhir feels that Pakistan have picked a very dangerous side as they can win or lose against anyone.

“They’re a dangerous side! They have always been a dangerous side; They have always been a very unpredictable side, and that is why Pakistan Cricket is what Pakistan Cricket is. They can actually go on to beat anyone and lose to anyone. That is how they’ve always played their cricket. It is not just now, it’s been there for years and years,” he said.