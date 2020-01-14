India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday raised an alarming concern over the rising level of smog in Chennai due to Bhogi celebrations. Hundreds of locals were seen lighting bonfires contributing to increase in carbon emissions.

Ashwin, a resident of Chennai, seemed pretty concerned about the situation and voiced his resentment on Twitter. “Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand,” Ashwin wrote.

Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

I will take your advice and act on it in a way that’s environment friendly👌 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Ashwin’s tweet immediately gained mixed responses and the Tamil Nadu veteran was quick to shut down the trolls. “Ya u r right…pls stop using car..go by public transport..will you???,” replied a user to which Ashwin gave a crisp reply: “I will take your advice and act on it in a way that’s environment friendly.”

I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn’t make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it’s not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought. 👍🏻 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Another user felt that Ashwin passed the remark since it was duty bound as he’s a celebrity. “Good…it is the responsibility of every citizen including celebrities,” the user wrote. “I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn’t make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it’s not my prerogative. So, to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought,” he replied.

Look I am not saying one is right and the other is wrong, all I am saying is things that will affect the environment needs to be handled with care. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

“One day 8000 kgs of crackers burnt for new year celebration.. is valid, but following tradition for one day is Invalid. Usually the kathir of paddy and the cow dung will be burnt in the past,”” a user wrote.

“Look I am not saying one is right and the other is wrong, all I am saying is things that will affect the environment needs to be handled with care,” Ashwin replied.

This is not an issue within our country, it’s a global issue that’s threatening mankind. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

I am just putting out my thoughts and speaking from fear for the next generation, if you can do your bit !! Great!! Else thank you🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

How silly — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Ashwin ended the decade topping the charts in the list of most international wickets taken. Ashwin has 564 wickets in all formats of the game followed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Anderson has recorded 535 dismissals while Broad has scalped 525 wickets.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in India’s dream run at ICC Championship Trophy 2013 which eventually saw India lifting the coveted trophy. He took 8 wickets in the tournament which was held in England. He is currently occupied with the Tamil Nadu team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.