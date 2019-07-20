Unable to find a spot in the limited-overs squad, Ravichandran Ashwin asked some serious questions to the selectors on Friday. Playin the first match of this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ashwin hit a fiery 37 off just 19 balls in Dindigul.

Coming into bat at number three, the off-spinner graced his innings with five boundaries and a maximum, the only in the match between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies. Taking the strike in only the second over, the Dindigul captain took just two balls to understand the condition and begin his onslaught. He took the team’s score to 66 in just over before getting out off Murugan Ashwin in the ninth over.

Got off to a good start but the loss of wickets at regular intervals dented our momentum. A big score or a couple of good partnerships in the middle would have got us to a bigger score. Now, onus on our bowlers to defend the score of 115.#IdhuNeruppuda #CSGvDD #TNPL2019 pic.twitter.com/JdNx6p4AYf — Dindigul Dragons (@DindigulDragons) July 19, 2019

With no other batsman complimenting the heroics of their captain with the bat, the home team could post a meager 115 on board. Chasing, Cheapuk Super Gillies lost a bunch of wickets within the first 10 overs. They had lost half of their side with just 38 onboard in the ninth over. From there onwards, they never managed to get back in the game as the hosts continued taking wickets at regular intervals.

Star of the day Ashwin, however, could not shine in his original department. He failed to take a wicket in a match which saw 18 wickets being scalped in a span of 40 overs. However, he bowled economically and also took on the responsibility of bowling the last over of the Chepauk team’s innings where they required 21 to win. At the end of a low-scoring encounter, Ashwin’s blitzkrieg with bat proved to be the difference as no other batsman from both the team, except NS Chaturvedi’s 21, could score more than 20.