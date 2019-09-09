Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin known for his dry humour, subtly roasted Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over the Koffee With Karan controversy. The year 2019 started with controversy for Hardik and KL Rahul as they faced the heat for their comments on a popular chat show. Subsequently, the cricketers were suspended, not just for their comments but also for the fact that they had not taken prior permission from BCCI. Fortunately for the two, the suspension did not last long and they were back in the blue. Ashwin in his latest Instagram post has roasted Hardik and Rahul. “A cup of coffee always tells you a story that you have never heard before!!”

He also tagged Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav who are present with him while they all enjoy coffee.

ALSO READ: KXIP Set to Release Ashwin, Team India Spinner to Play For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, India had a dream West Indies tour as they won in all the three formats without losing even one match.

If the reports are to be believed, Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals after Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off. “Ashwin’s release approval is already with the BCCI and an announcement is likely soon. “Delhi Capitals showed interested in him and KXIP, after thinking it through, felt they needed a younger spinner in the squad,” a source close to the development was quoted by PTI.

After finishing runners-up in 2014, KXIP has not made the IPL play-offs. The franchise has under-performed since IPL’s inaugural season in 2008 and along with Delhi are the two franchises, who have not won the title.