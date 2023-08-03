Home

‘Only Job Is To Win World Cup’: Ashwin Takes Aim At Team India Critics

India had rested Kohli and Rohit in the second ODI and the batting collapsed leading to plenty of criticism.

R Ashwin defends Team India.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took aim at critics who kept targeting Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid after India’s loss to West Indies in the second ODI. As per Ashwin, the people who were pointing fingers at the captain and coach did not consider the rationale behind some of their decisions.

The backlash faced by Rohit and Dravid stemmed from the fact that the team decided to rest both the captain and Virat Kohli from the second ODI. A young Indian batting order collapsed and West Indies won the match by six wickets.

Defending the team’s decision to rest Rohit and Kohli, Ashwin explained that people should understand the reason behind why certain decisions were made. He expressed his surprise at the outrage on social media, and questioned the immediate criticism directed at players.

Ashwin also highlighted that India’s performance in international cricket should not always be measured by how successful the side is in the World Cup. He attributed the country’s reputation as World Cup favorites to the strength of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Some of them were perplexed at how we lost to a team that didn’t even qualify for the World Cup. Many people think that India’s only job in international cricket is to win the World Cup. The main reason why we consider ourselves favorites to win the World Cup is because of the IPL,” Ashwin said.

The offie also addressed India’s injury concerns, and said that it had become important to rest players since both the ODIs were played within a 24-hour gap.

“The first two matches in the West Indies were played in a gap of 24 hours. Thus, there are more chances of you getting injured,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin defended Dravid and Rohit, stating that they have been trying out various players based on the lessons learned from the previous T20 World Cup, where the side was impacted with a whole host of injuries.

“They are trying different players now because they know what they went through during the last T20 World Cup. We didn’t have Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah, and we didn’t have many fast bowlers. That’s why we are trying different options before the ODI World Cup,” Ashwin said.

