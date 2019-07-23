Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019: There is just no stopping Ashwin! Known to come up with new deliveries in cricket, Ashwin came up with something absolutely out of the blue and that also got him his reward. Not for the first time in TNPL 2019, Ashwin bowled with a strange action, but against the Panthers, he also picked up a wicket with the delivery. He runs in like he usually does and then he delivers the ball without any follow-through of his non-bowling arm. It proved to be effective as he picked up the wicket of Kiren Akash as the batsman seemed surprised.

Here is the video of the strange ball:

The incident took place in the last over when the Dragons had the task of defending 32 runs. Ashwin came up with the goods as the Dragons won the match by 30 runs. Ashwin was the star with the ball as he scalped three wickets conceding merely 16 runs in his four overs quota.

Earlier, the Panthers won the toss and opted to bowl first. Soon they realised it was a big mistake as the Dragons’ batsmen started to get among the runs in a big way. Jagadeesan smashed a breathtaking 87 off 51 balls to power Dragons to a challenging 182/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing 183 to win, the Panthers could only muster 159/9 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Ashwin will travel to West Indies as he has been picked for the Tests. It would be interesting to see if he tries the same bowling action in the Caribbean or not.

Dindigul Dragons Squad

Playing XI

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, Ramalingam Rohit, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik

Madurai Panthers Squad

Playing XI

Arun Karthik (c), A Sarath Raj, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, J Jabez Moses, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah