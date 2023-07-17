Home

Ravichandran Ashwin TROLLS Novak Djokovic With Cryptic Tweet During Wimbledon 2023 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was keenly watching the tennis game, took to social media and hit out at Djokovic subtly.

Ashwin Trolls Djokovic

London: The Indian cricket team is in the Carribbean for a full fledged series against the Windies. Now that the opening Test is over, the Indian cricketers, who are fond of tennis, tuned into watch the Wimbledon final where Novak Djokovic took on young Carlos Alcaraz. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was keenly watching the tennis game, took to social media and hit out at Djokovic subtly. Ashwin tweeted “Time violation” followed by two clap emoticons.

As per a report in the Independent, Djokovic took 33 seconds to serve as compared to Alcaraz’s 27 seconds. The former was evenyually penalised for it.

Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

So Alcaraz had youth on his side, which he also did, of course, when they met at the French Open last month. That one was extraordinary for two sets before Alcaraz cramped up and faded. This time, he had the stamina and the strokes to get past Djokovic.

