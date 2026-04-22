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Ravichandran Ashwins BIG suggestion to Chennai Super Kings after Ayush Mhatre injury, says...

Ravichandran Ashwin’s BIG suggestion to Chennai Super Kings after Ayush Mhatre injury, says…

Ravichandran Ashwin's important suggestion to Chennai Super King s after Ayush Mhatre's injury in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Ravichandran Ashwin's big suggestion to CSK

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big setback in IPL 2026. Top-order batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the entire season due to a hamstring injury. Mhatre, who recently captained India in the Under-19 World Cup, was in good form and scored 201 runs in six matches. The team said he got injured during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests young replacement for Chennai Super Kings

Meanwhile, former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that the team could add 19-year-old RCB player Vihaan Malhotra or Abhigyan Kundu as a replacement. However, Abhigyan Kundu was not part of the IPL auction.

Ashwin wrote on X, “Given the possibility of many players getting injured in the future, the loan window will close after the seventh match. It would be a good idea to loan this talented player from RCB. He hasn’t played a single match yet. If not Vihaan, Abhigyan Kundu is also a left-handed batsman who could be groomed for the main team in the future.”

“Fan raises concern over rivalry, Ashwin defends loan move”

A social media user commented, “When both teams are fighting for a place in the top four, why would any sensible team management give their players to the competitor in the middle of the season? If one of their competitors is out of the race early due to injuries, it will only benefit RCB.”

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To this, Ashwin replied, “One team is in a good position and the other is not competing with it at the moment, so there is an opportunity to earn money and the player also gets a chance to play. After a few matches, he will return to his original franchise.”

One team is comfortably placed and other isn’t competing with them at the moment, so there is an opportunity to make some and the player also gets a chance to play & he is going to be back with the original franchisee after a few games. https://t.co/L0uA6BYTB2 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 21, 2026

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