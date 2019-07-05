Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ashwin, you beauty! Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a superb formula of how Pakistan can achieve the uphill task of beating Bangladesh by a huge margin and make the cut for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Earlier in the year, Ashwin grabbed headline for mankading Jos Buttler in the IPL. According to Ashwin, what Pakistan have to do is get 350 runs and inflict 10 runouts at the bowler’s end, by which he means 10 Mankads. It may sound strange to you but if you come to think of it, he has a legit solution. “Pakistan to have to win this game by a margin of 311 runs in order to qualify?? #ICCCricketWorldCup #PakvsBan,” tweeted Ashwin at first.

Pakistan to have to win this game by a margin of 311 runs in order to qualify?? 😱 #ICCCricketWorldCup #PakvsBan — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 5 July 2019

Ashwin was quick to respond to the tweet and that brought out his lighter side as he wrote, “Yes make about 350 and 10 runs outs at the bowler’s end.”