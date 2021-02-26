Some call him a ‘scientist’, while some call him the ‘professor’! That is Ravichandran Ashwin for you… The more you hear him on YouTube and other social media channels, you realise that he thinks a lot. The veteran India off-spinner is also quite vocal about his opinions on Twitter. A day after India beat England in under two days at Ahmedabad, the Chennai-born spinner took to Twitter and came up with a series of cryptic tweets that speak of “outbound marketing” and “ideas being sold to us”. Also Read - Anil Kumble Would Have Taken 1000 Wickets on Such Pitches: Yuvraj Singh

His tweet read: “Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that’s an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it’s a classic example of ‘outbound marketing’, however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us ‘you can’t think on your own’ and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that ‘As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat.” Also Read - IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Anointed 'Modern-Day Legend' After Record-Equalling Feat

Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that’s an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it’s a classic example of “outbound marketing”, however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Slams Quality of Batting From India And England in Pink-Ball Test — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

“you can’t think on your own” and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that “As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat”. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it’s against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us! “The choice is always ours” — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

While some fans believe he is responding to former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s tweet after the Motera win, others are still living in confusion.

Can understand yuvi has more ipl titles than chokli — anakin skywalker (@anakinvade) February 26, 2021

This Tweet Related to this 👇 pic.twitter.com/hEVXYZGLq3 — Aashik (@Aashiik180) February 26, 2021

During the Test, Ashwin picked up seven wickets and became the fastest Indian to 400 Test wickets. He was just behind Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.