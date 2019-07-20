TNPL 2019: Ashwin just took it to the next level! What was that? India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling with a bizarre action during the opening TNPL match of the season. It was a half-roll where his other arm (the one with which he does not bowl) stayed in its place and there was no follow-through of the hand as Ashwin released the ball, just like that! He came up with the strange idea in the final over of the match between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies. The ball seemed to shock the batsman but did not damage as it went down the leg side.

The delivery soon surfaced on the social space as fans started sharing the moment:

Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

Another leaf out of Ashwin’s tricks 😂😂😂 https://t.co/j8o3BEJCE4 — Bharath Kumar Reddy (@bharathbojja) July 19, 2019

Earlier, he smashed a breathtaking 37 off 19 balls with the bat. Coming into bat at number three, the off-spinner graced his innings with five boundaries and a maximum, the only in the match between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies. Taking the strike in only the second over, the Dindigul captain took just two balls to understand the condition and begin his onslaught. He took the team’s score to 66 in just over before getting out off Murugan Ashwin in the ninth over.

The veteran has been out of favour for the Indian team, but with performances such as these, he is certainly making a strong case for himself to get noticed.