“As an eight-year-old I have come here on these very stands to watch cricket. I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. I get a hero’s feeling here playing cricket here. In Covid times this knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers. They were 1-0 without the crowd, and we made it 1-1 with them. Hopefully, we can take it forward,” he said at the post-match presentation in Tamil when Marali Karthik asked him to do so. Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test: 'Forced The Batsman to Make Mistakes' - Axar Patel After Five-For on Debut in Chennai

DON’T MISS! Local boy Ashwin’s special message in Tamil for his home crowd in Chennai #INDvENG #IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/0HOJQGVy0k — Swarnjeet Nath Tiwary (@Swarnjeet_6402) February 16, 2021

At the post-match presentation, India skipper Virat Kohli also lavished praise on Ashwin’s batting prowess. He also said that Ahmedabad is going to be challenging and expects England to fight back.

“Ashwin batted outstandingly well and that partnership between us was very crucial. I knew I coud trust my defence and easily bat four sessions on this pitch. Ahmedabad is going to be challenging. This England side has quality players and we need to be on our ‘A’ game throughout,” he said.