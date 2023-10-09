Home

Ravindra Jadeja Admits Steve Smith’s Wicket Was Turning Point During India vs Australia ODI World Cyup 2023 Game in Chennai

ind vs Aus: Jadeja also explains why the Smith wicket was the turning point of the game versus Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja on Picking Steven Smith (Image: X)

Chennai: Ravindra Jadeja gave us a glimpse as to why he is rated highly as a spinner. The Indian left-arm finger spinner came into the attack against Australia just after the powerplay on Sunday in the ODI World Cup game in Chennai. Jadeja was among the wickets straightaway as he picked the wickets of Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. Following the game, Jadeja revealed that the wicket of Smith was important and that according to him was the turning point of the game.

“I think that was the turning moment, you know, when you get a wicket like Steve Smith. From there onwards it was not easy to just come in and rotate the strike for the new batter,” said Jadeja after India’s six-wicket win.

“So I would say that wicket was the turning point… And yeah, it helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I’ve been playing here for like 10-11 years, so I know the conditions on this ground. I enjoyed it and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy,” he added.

Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

