Ravindra Jadeja Apologizes To Sarfaraz Khan After Latter’s Run Out On Day 1 Of 3rd IND Vs ENG Test In Rajkot
Sarfaraz Khan was run out unfortunately for 62 on his Test debut.
Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja apologized to debutant Sarfaraz Khan at the end of Day 1’s play in the ongoing third Test against England after the latter was run out on 62 on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja put on a story and admitted that it was his fault. At the end of the day, Jadeja was batting on 110 with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav in company. India reached 326/5 at stumps.
