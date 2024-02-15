Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja Apologizes To Sarfaraz Khan After Latter’s Run Out On Day 1 Of 3rd IND Vs ENG Test In Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja Apologizes To Sarfaraz Khan After Latter’s Run Out On Day 1 Of 3rd IND Vs ENG Test In Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan was run out unfortunately for 62 on his Test debut.

Ravindra Jadeja put on a Instagram story for Sarfaraz Khan.

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja apologized to debutant Sarfaraz Khan at the end of Day 1’s play in the ongoing third Test against England after the latter was run out on 62 on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja put on a story and admitted that it was his fault. At the end of the day, Jadeja was batting on 110 with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav in company. India reached 326/5 at stumps.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.