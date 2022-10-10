New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Whether it is Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, the Gujarat-born cricketer regularly posts and engages with fans in the comment section. In a interesting instance, Jadeja gave a fitting reply to a troll on twitter who tried to attack him under a tweet.Also Read - India vs Western Australia: Twitterverse React As Live Streaming Goes Unavailable Right Before Match, See Tweets

The tweet received numerous reactions and comments. Most of them were positive but one of them tried to attack the cricketer and received a cracking response in return. Check out here:

Yes direct connection — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 10, 2022

The flamboyant all rounder is currently in rehab following a knee injury which ruled him out of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Subsequently, Jadeja was not even named in the T20 World Cup indicating that the cricketer was sustaining a serious injury.

“Jadeja has injured his knee; he is obviously ruled out of the Asia Cup. He is under the care of the medical team, he is going to see the doctors, see the experts. The World Cup is still a fair bit away, and we don’t want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We’ll see how it goes,” Dravid said during a press conference ahead of India’s Super 4 match against Pakistan.