Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record of Scoring a Fifty and Fifer in Single Match on Day 2 of Nagpur Test Against Australia

After a brilliant spell with the ball, Jadeja has turned up with the bat as well when India's top order batters collapsed.

Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Kapil Dev's Record of Scoring a Fifty and Fifer in Single Match on Day 2 of Nagpur Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja carried forward his form with the ball to his batting as well as the Chennai Super Kings’ man well constructed fifty helped him to break Kapil Dev’s record on Friday in the 2nd Day of 1st Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium.

Jadeja now has the most number of fifties backing up with a fifer in a single match in the longest format of the game (5). India’s legendary captain achieved the same feat for a total of 4 times in his career.

After a brilliant spell with the ball, he has turned up with the bat as well when India’s top order batters collapsed. The 34-year old was out for 5 months due to a knee injury and on his return he didn’t take much time to get back to his usual groove.

On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma displayed class and composure of the highest order against a quality Australian bowling attack to notch his ninth Test hundred.

On a slow track where other batters found run-scoring extremely difficult, the Indian captain (118 batting) was concentration personified on way to one of his best Test centuries. He later on went out on 120.

Rohit and Jadeja have stitched together crucial runs for their unfinished sixth wicket partnership that took India beyond Australia’s first innings score of 177.

Coming to the wickets, Virat Kohli was out on the first ball after lunch, while Suryakumar Yadav plodded around for 20 deliveries in his debut Test before being bowled by Nathan Lyon, playing all over a flighted delivery that went straight. Srikar Bharat, the keeper-batter was trapped in front by Todd Murphy.

