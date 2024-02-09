Home

Ravindra Jadeja BREAKS Silence on Rivabha-Father Controversy, ‘Says Statement Made to Tarnish my Wife’s….’

Hours after that statement shook the nation, Ravindra Jadeja has come out with an explanation where he has rubbished all of this.

Jadeja Issues Clarification (Image: Instagram)

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja is one of the biggest cricketing stars in the country and the spotlight is always on him. A statement by Jadeja’s father, Anirudhsinh, shook the nation where he went on to reveal that he is not in touch with his son and his wife for a very long time. Anirudhsinh went on to claim that he lives in a 2BHK and the difficulties he faces.

“I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra,” Anirudhsinh said as quoted by Divya Bhaskar.

“We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn’t kept any relations with his sister either,” he added.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra’s in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank,” Jadeja’s father added further.

Hours after that statement shook the nation, the cricketer has come out with an explanation where he has rubbished all of this.

Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

“All the things stated in the absurd interview of Halma Divya Bhaskaran are meaningless and untrue. There is something to be said on one side. Which I deny. The efforts being made to tarnish the image of my wife are indeed condemnable and indecent. I also have a lot to say which is better if I don’t say it publicly,” Jadeja tweeted.

