Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara To Be Felicitated In Rajkot Ahead Of Third Test Between India And England

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara To Be Felicitated In Rajkot Ahead Of Third Test Between India And England

Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara will be felicitated during the function for new name of the stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara To Be Felicitated In Rajkot Ahead Of Third Test Between India And England

New Delhi: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) will felicitate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Cheteshwar Pujara for their contributions to Indian cricket, and for making both the state and country proud with their achievements.

Trending Now

Jadeja is currently out of action as he got injured while playing in the first Test match against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Jadeja is a proven game-changer for the team and is currently ranked No.1 in ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Veteran batter Pujara is only the thirteenth Indian player to enter the elite 100-Test club.

You may like to read

“We will be felicitating both Pujara and Ravindra during the function for new name of the stadium,” says SCA President Jaydev Shah.

Earlier BCCI announced the squad for the remaining three Test matches against Three Lions where Pujara was rested the batter is consistently scoring runs for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Jaydev says it would have been special to see both their local boys – Pujara and Jadeja – take the field vs England but feels it is “part of the game”.

“I can’t say much on that (Pujara not playing) because it’s the team management’s and selectors’ call but had he been there, we would have been very proud. It’s not that we are not proud now, but we would have been more proud had he played. He has played over 100 Test matches and not many have managed to do that in India. Him playing at Rajkot would have been great but that’s part of the game. You don’t get everything what you dream. He has worked very hard. He made Saurashtra very proud,” says Jaydev.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.