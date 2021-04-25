Chennai Super Kings hammered Royal Challengers Banglore by 69 runs on Sunday in a much-awaited IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium. After the game, RCB skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as he said ‘one guy beat us completely’. Kohli highlighted that his skill was there for everyone to see while reckoning that Harshal Patel – who was at the receiving end – did not bowl poorly. Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB Scorecard, Today's Match Report: Ravindra Jadeja's All-Round Heroics Power Chennai Super Kings to 69-Run Win Versus Royal Challengers Bangalore

“One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see. He (Harshal) bowled well and we will continue to back him,” Kohli said after the match. Also Read - PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 26 Monday

Jadeja came good with the bat as he smashed a breathtaking 62 off 28 balls to give CSK the finishing kick, but also picked two crucial wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell that Kohli reckons was the game-changer. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Deserves A+ Contract, Fans Question BCCI After CSK All-rounder's Heroics vs RCB at Wankhede

“His two wickets of the set batters took the momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over,” Kohli added.

Jadeja was named man of the match for his all-round heroics.

He smashed five sixes off the last over of the innings which was bowled by Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel. Patel conceded 37 runs of it which helped CSK post a decent 191 for four. Harshal ended with figures of 51 off his four overs but again he was the top wicket-taker for RCB. He picked up three wickets in the match.

Chasing 192 to win, RCB got off to a disastrous start as they lost Kohli early for eight runs. Devdutt Padikkal got a start but could not carry on as he perished for 34 off 15 balls. Like Kohli, Sundar could not get going after being sent in at No 3. He was sent packing for seven runs. With Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the middle, RCB hoped, but once Jadeja got the overseas dup, it was game over for the unbeaten side.